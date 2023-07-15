Previous
That's all my coriander gone by billyboy
That's all my coriander gone

Most of the coriander I was growing has now been eaten by this caterpillar and its friends :-(.
BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
