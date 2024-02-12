Sign up
Photo 1685
The Clock Tower in Margate
Good to see Margate having two different time zones 😀😀. The ball at the top is a time ball that was dropped at sertain times to aid navigation at sea.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Olwynne
Great shot. That sounds really interesting
February 12th, 2024
