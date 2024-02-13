Previous
Arlington House by billyboy
Photo 1686

Arlington House

1960s brutalist architecture in Margate. This 18 storey apartment block looks very run down but it seems to have occupants.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
461% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise