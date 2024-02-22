Sign up
Previous
Photo 1695
Mantel Clock
Spotted this on display at the Dulwich Picture Gallery, south London. The clock has been ticking since 1725 which is pretty good going.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
1
0
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
1695
photos
20
followers
31
following
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
Tags
clock
Olwynne
Beautiful detail captured in this shot
February 22nd, 2024
