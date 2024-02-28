Previous
Merchant Seaman’s Memorial by billyboy
Photo 1701

Merchant Seaman’s Memorial

Spotted this memorial in Cardiff Bay. It is in the form of a sleeping face fused with a ship’s hull and is in memory of the merchant seafarers from the ports of Cardiff who died in times of war.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

