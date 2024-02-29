Previous
Very Late Breakfast by billyboy
Photo 1702

Very Late Breakfast

Spotted this is Cardiff. The Burger King package label stated that the order was due at 10:14 am and I took this photo at around 2.30 pm. Fairly certain it wouldn't have lasted that long where I live :-).
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
466% complete

Photo Details

