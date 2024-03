Alliance

Spotted this in Cardiff city centre. Alliance is a 25-metre-high sculpture in the centre of Cardiff, Wales, created by Paris installation artist Jean-Bernard Metais. It consists of a large, partly enamelled, stainless steel arrow, and a hoop that glows in the dark. It was financed by the St David’s shopping centre as part of a public art scheme in the city centre, and was unveiled on 3 December 2009.