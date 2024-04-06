Previous
Big Bird by billyboy
Photo 1739

Big Bird

This seagull was huge compared to what I've seen recently. It came to grab some food from the pigeons.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
