Previous
Photo 1833
Abney Park Cemetery
This was quite a find whilst wandering around north London yesterday. Abney Park Cemetery, one of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ garden cemeteries of London, is a woodland memorial park and Local Nature Reserve.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
