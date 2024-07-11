Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1835
Abney Park Memorial
Spotted this memorial in Abney Park Cemetery, north London. This memorial was built in 1927 by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) to commemorate Commonwealth servicemen and women by name.
Here, 375 service personnel are remembered, many on this memorial. Their names are inscribed on plaques which are located at the back of the memorial up the stairs.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
1835
photos
20
followers
30
following
502% complete
View this month »
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
8th July 2024 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close