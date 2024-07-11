Previous
Abney Park Memorial by billyboy
Photo 1835

Abney Park Memorial

Spotted this memorial in Abney Park Cemetery, north London. This memorial was built in 1927 by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) to commemorate Commonwealth servicemen and women by name.

Here, 375 service personnel are remembered, many on this memorial. Their names are inscribed on plaques which are located at the back of the memorial up the stairs.
11th July 2024

