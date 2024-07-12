Previous
Radio Room by billyboy
Photo 1836

Radio Room

A radio operator in the world's first Air Traffic Control centre based at Croydon airport in the 1920s.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
July 12th, 2024  
