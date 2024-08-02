Previous
Waltham Forest Town Hall by billyboy
Photo 1857

Waltham Forest Town Hall

Taken during a tour of the town hall a few weeks ago. Construction started in 1938 and completed in 1942. It is the headquarters of Waltham Forest Council.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
508% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise