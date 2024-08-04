Previous
The Arch by billyboy
The Arch

This is a sculpture by the artist Henry Moore (1898-1986) and it is situated at the entrance of the newly opened Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Garden at the Waltham Forest Town Hall, east London.
