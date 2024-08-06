Previous
Ghost Sign by billyboy
Photo 1861

Ghost Sign

Spotted above an estate agents in Hampstead, north London. The sign is advertising the business of Charles Bean King in 1746, a builder who specialised in Neo-Georgian work in Hampstead.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
509% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise