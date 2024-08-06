Sign up
Previous
Photo 1861
Ghost Sign
Spotted above an estate agents in Hampstead, north London. The sign is advertising the business of Charles Bean King in 1746, a builder who specialised in Neo-Georgian work in Hampstead.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
25th July 2024 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
