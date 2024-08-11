Previous
It Made Me Jump by billyboy
Photo 1866

It Made Me Jump

I had just turned a corner when this popped into view and took me by surprise as it was so realistic. This was on display as part of the end of year exhibition for the BA Hair, Makeup and Prosthetics course at the London College of Fashion.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
511% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise