Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1866
It Made Me Jump
I had just turned a corner when this popped into view and took me by surprise as it was so realistic. This was on display as part of the end of year exhibition for the BA Hair, Makeup and Prosthetics course at the London College of Fashion.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
1866
photos
22
followers
31
following
511% complete
View this month »
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
24th July 2024 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close