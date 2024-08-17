Previous
Trapped by billyboy
Trapped

Recently noticed quite a few wasps hanging around the garden. I came across this contraption that lures in the wasps and traps them. It seems to be working. Apologies if I've upset wasp lovers.
BillyBoy

@billyboy
