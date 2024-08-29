Previous
Old Anchor - 29 August 2024 by billyboy
Old Anchor - 29 August 2024

This anchor, originally weighing 2 tons, was believed lost during the time the English and French were at war around 1812.

It was recovered from the sea bed southeast of Hastings in 1981 and brought ashore by old town divers and the fishing boats.
