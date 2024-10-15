Previous
Leaky Teapot by billyboy
Photo 1931

Leaky Teapot

Spotted this in the grounds of Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
529% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great find and capture
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise