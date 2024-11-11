Previous
Velodrome by billyboy
Velodrome

I was walking through the Olympic Park in London and thought I'd pop into the velodrome. It does bring back great memories of the London 2012 Olympics.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
