Photo 1959
Barrier
This is the Barking Creek Barrier in Barking, east London. It is located at the junction of the River Roding and the River Thames. The River Roding is prevented from flooding during extreme high tides with the lowering of the barrier.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
