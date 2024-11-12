Previous
Barrier by billyboy
Photo 1959

Barrier

This is the Barking Creek Barrier in Barking, east London. It is located at the junction of the River Roding and the River Thames. The River Roding is prevented from flooding during extreme high tides with the lowering of the barrier.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
536% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise