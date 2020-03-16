Sew fed up with 2020 :-(

I know depressing for all... I had so many plans this year full of travelling and outings, gigs ...it started off very well but now its just one depressing year...I've stopping doing the photo book I was creating on photo box.. Whats the point :-( Not sure what to do about the holidays to Prague and Tokyo I was thinking re-booking -: September for Prague and November for Tokyo but at the moment I don't want to go at all :-( I'm not frightened by this Coronavirus but its just depressing situation that we are in at the moment. Millie and I still want to go to Liverpool at the end of the March all part of my 50th year celebrations. Millie planned it last year as we normally go at Christmas but she suggested mum we'll go for your 50th. Been a paramedic she wanted to get in as much overtime as possible as she earns more and also enjoys the fun times of the Christmas season.