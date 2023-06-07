Previous
Next
Ribbon Cactus Blooms by bjchipman
Photo 850

Ribbon Cactus Blooms

My sister gave this to me three or four years ago when it was almost dead. She’d gotten it many years ago from our dad’s sister. This year it bloomed profusely, but now it has spots on its leaves, so I hope it’s not dying.
7th June 2023 7th Jun 23

Bjchip

ace
@bjchipman
Life got busy!! Decided I should add to the message I’d written after my first year since it’s been several years now! I still love...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise