Snake Plant Bloom?? by bjchipman
Photo 853

Snake Plant Bloom??

I’ve had this Sansevieria for decades and wasn’t aware they ever bloomed! My aunt, also in the US Midwest, had the same experience this year. Love these little surprises God gifts us with!
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Bjchip

