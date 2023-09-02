Sign up
Photo 1051
Back Deck View
This abandoned car on a neighboring property is part of our back deck view. Proof that the "golden hour" can make anything look nicer! LOL
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very appreciated!
2nd September 2023
2nd Sep 23
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2877
photos
55
followers
73
following
288% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd September 2023 7:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
golden hour
Shutterbug
ace
I love your comment about golden hour. Very nice capture.
September 9th, 2023
