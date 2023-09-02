Previous
Next
Back Deck View by bjywamer
Photo 1051

Back Deck View

This abandoned car on a neighboring property is part of our back deck view. Proof that the "golden hour" can make anything look nicer! LOL

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very appreciated!
2nd September 2023 2nd Sep 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
288% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love your comment about golden hour. Very nice capture.
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise