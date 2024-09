Enjoying His Stolen Seeds

Don't know if this is Squeaker or not but it is one clever squirrel 🐿️ none the less! He has mastered climbing the sunflower stalks to bite off the blossoms and carrying them off to eat. This time he hadn't gone far when I managed a photo. Here he is sitting atop one of the birdhouses Ken made, which is only a few feet from the sunflowers he's been raiding. Guess he couldn't wait to enjoy a taste! Lol



