Photo 1263
Poetry In Motion
So blessed to see and capture photos of our hummingbird visitors.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
2
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3414
photos
75
followers
98
following
346% complete
View this month »
Tags
birds
,
hummingbirds
Heather
ace
I love this capture, Barb, with both its wings outspread and blurred in motion! Fav
August 5th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow
August 5th, 2024
