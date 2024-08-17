Sign up
Previous
Photo 1275
A Pastoral Scene Across A Pond...
I love horses, these caught my eye. Was happy to get some reflections in the pond and a bit of the mountains in the distance, too.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3459
photos
76
followers
93
following
349% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
16th August 2024 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
mountains
,
horses
,
ponds
,
montana
