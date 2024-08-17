Previous
A Pastoral Scene Across A Pond... by bjywamer
A Pastoral Scene Across A Pond...

I love horses, these caught my eye. Was happy to get some reflections in the pond and a bit of the mountains in the distance, too.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
