On Our Friend's Farm... by bjywamer
Photo 1287

On Our Friend's Farm...

I was told today that our friend and her parents actually lived in this tiny, rustic cabin when they first moved to the farm many years back. Hard to imagine now...

30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Christine Sztukowski ace
Home is where the heart is, Wonderful capture
August 31st, 2024  
