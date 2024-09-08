Sign up
Photo 1296
In Front Of The Church We Visited Today...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3526
photos
77
followers
95
following
Tags
flowers
Bill Davidson
Lovely…..
September 9th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
That is such a welcoming planter! The tubs around us have done really well this year, must be all the rain! 😳
September 9th, 2024
Barb
ace
@happypat
Yes, isn't it, Pat? This is the second time for us to visit this church where our middle grandson has begun going with his girlfriend and her family. We haven't really have significant rain for the longest time (though supposed to have some this week). But, I'm sure there is someone from the church who faithfully tends to the flowers out front!
September 9th, 2024
