My Sweet Bitsy by bjywamer
Can't resist photos of this "middle child" kitty of ours! She was a feral kitten born under our shed a few years ago and has become the sweetest companion. :-)

5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Barb

Junan Heath ace
Beautiful capture!
August 5th, 2024  
Heather ace
She is adorable, Barb! Those eyes of hers! Fav
August 5th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So sweet
August 5th, 2024  
