Previous
Photo 902
Dilly Beans
My only accomplishment today...canning 4 pints of dilly beans...mostly done while sitting, since my right knee is stiff and painful again. :-(
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
beans
,
vegetables
,
garden
,
produce
,
canning
