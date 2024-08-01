Previous
Nature Walk 2 by bkbinthecity
Photo 4720

Nature Walk 2

Here are a few more pictures from my walk through the Nature Reserve. I am not sure how many kilometers the area covers but I do know l didn't cover the whole area
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shots of what looks like a fabulous reserve to go walking.
August 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Looks like a nice place to walk
August 2nd, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely captures and collage.
August 2nd, 2024  
eDorre ace
What a beautiful place.
August 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise