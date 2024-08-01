Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4720
Nature Walk 2
Here are a few more pictures from my walk through the Nature Reserve. I am not sure how many kilometers the area covers but I do know l didn't cover the whole area
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
4
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4720
photos
322
followers
520
following
1293% complete
View this month »
4713
4714
4715
4716
4717
4718
4719
4720
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
landscape
,
reserve
Diana
ace
Lovely shots of what looks like a fabulous reserve to go walking.
August 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Looks like a nice place to walk
August 2nd, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely captures and collage.
August 2nd, 2024
eDorre
ace
What a beautiful place.
August 2nd, 2024
