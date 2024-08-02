Sign up
Previous
Photo 4721
A Cute Little Critter
One last set of pictures from my walk through the Nature Reserve. This little one posed so nicely for me
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4721
photos
322
followers
520
following
4714
4715
4716
4717
4718
4719
4720
4721
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
Diane
ace
So cute! It's great get outside and enjoy the birds and critters.
August 3rd, 2024
