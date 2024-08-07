Previous
The Pronghorn
The Pronghorn

This sculpture features the Pronghorn Antelope. It was unveiled in 1971 at the Alberta Provincial Museum where it remained until the museum closed . It was then moved over to the visitors centre on the Alberta Legislative Grounds
bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful statue.
August 8th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
It reminds me of sculptures at the C. M. Russell Museum in Great Galls Montana. Great pieces of art
August 8th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Fascinating looking sculpture.
August 8th, 2024  
