Previous
Photo 4726
The Pronghorn
This sculpture features the Pronghorn Antelope. It was unveiled in 1971 at the Alberta Provincial Museum where it remained until the museum closed . It was then moved over to the visitors centre on the Alberta Legislative Grounds
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
3
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
3rd August 2024 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
sculpture
,
artwork
,
antelope
,
pronghorn
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful statue.
August 8th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
It reminds me of sculptures at the C. M. Russell Museum in Great Galls Montana. Great pieces of art
August 8th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Fascinating looking sculpture.
August 8th, 2024
