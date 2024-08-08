Seventy Years Ago

My siblings and l were doing the final clean up on our parents house before the new owner takes possession on Monday.

I came across this picture taken in April 1954. It was the Graduation Dinner of the Canadian Northwest Bible Institute.

I was quite excited to find it as this is the same school that Melody and l attended from 1989-1993. By that time the name had changed to Northwest Bible College. It is also interesting because my Dad, who would have been a guest, is in the very back row of the picture. This was about 3 years before he met my Mom

