A Lifetime of Memories

So today was day two of getting my parents house ready for a new owner to take possession on Monday. This is the house that l grew up in. My parents had the house built and my Mom and Dad, my older sister and myself moved in during the summer of 1963.

I would have been 7 months at the time. I moved out when I was 20 years old and Melody and I got married.

It is literally full of a lifetime of wonderful memories . It was built as a three bedroom bungalow with an unfinished basement.

As the family got larger my Dad fixed up the basement by adding two bedrooms and bathroom. Prior to that a garage was built in the backyard trees planted in both front and back.

It was a great neighborhood to grow up in with wonderful families all around