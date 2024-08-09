Previous
A Lifetime of Memories by bkbinthecity
A Lifetime of Memories

So today was day two of getting my parents house ready for a new owner to take possession on Monday. This is the house that l grew up in. My parents had the house built and my Mom and Dad, my older sister and myself moved in during the summer of 1963.
I would have been 7 months at the time. I moved out when I was 20 years old and Melody and I got married.
It is literally full of a lifetime of wonderful memories . It was built as a three bedroom bungalow with an unfinished basement.
As the family got larger my Dad fixed up the basement by adding two bedrooms and bathroom. Prior to that a garage was built in the backyard trees planted in both front and back.
It was a great neighborhood to grow up in with wonderful families all around
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Elisa Smith
It's hard seeing the old family home sold off, so many memories.
August 10th, 2024  
eDorre
Lovely picture of the home full of memories
August 10th, 2024  
Beverley
Wonderful memories … everyday we make new ones.
August 10th, 2024  
Diana
Lovely shot of your beautiful home, it must be difficult to let it goo with all those wonderful memories.
August 10th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Aw, lovely shot of your wonderful family home. It will be a sad moment saying goodbye, and whenever you pass there in the future you will feel nostalgic, but you will always have the good memories.
August 10th, 2024  
Susan Klassen
So wonderful to share so many years there. Sounds like special memories. Thanks for sharing so nice to hear. Hope all goes well for your parents and the new owners.
August 10th, 2024  
