Take Me Out To The Ballgame

Well it took three days but the house is empty. We were stiff and sore but most of us took in tonight's baseball game. The Edmonton Riverhawks play in the West Coast League which is a College League. They have been around since 2020 and tonight was their first ever playoff game. They played the Bellingham Belles and we won 3-1.

And after the game they had a fabulous fireworks display