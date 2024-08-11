Sign up
Previous
Photo 4730
Heading Home
As l was leaving the baseball game last l decided to take a shot of the outside of the stadium
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4734
photos
319
followers
516
following
1295% complete
View this month »
4723
4724
4725
4726
4727
4728
4729
4730
Latest from all albums
4727
4728
1
1
4729
2
2
4730
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
10th August 2024 10:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nighttime
,
architecture
,
building
,
stadium
Diana
It looks fabulous with those arched windows.
August 12th, 2024
