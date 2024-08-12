Sign up
Previous
Photo 4731
Another Great Find
Here is another great find discovered at Mom and Dad's house. Dad's old 8mm film cameras and projector. How l remember all the home movies Dad made of us kids over the years
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
3
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4737
photos
319
followers
516
following
1296% complete
4724
4725
4726
4727
4728
4729
4730
4731
1
4729
2
2
4730
3
4731
3
Tags
cameras
,
film
,
movie
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, wow, that's amazing. I wonder if it all still works?
August 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Utterly nostalgic and wonderful!
August 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
How amazing to find these wonderful treasures, I'm sure there is still a market for them.
August 13th, 2024
