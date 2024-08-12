Previous
Another Great Find by bkbinthecity
Photo 4731

Another Great Find

Here is another great find discovered at Mom and Dad's house. Dad's old 8mm film cameras and projector. How l remember all the home movies Dad made of us kids over the years
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, wow, that's amazing. I wonder if it all still works?
August 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Utterly nostalgic and wonderful!
August 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
How amazing to find these wonderful treasures, I'm sure there is still a market for them.
August 13th, 2024  
