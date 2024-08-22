The Railway Station

Today l visited the Ukrainian Cultural Village located about 35 minutes east of Edmonton. It is a outdoor living museum that depicts life in East Central Alberta among the Ukrainian community in the early to mid 1900's with a special focus on the 1930's

This the Bellis Railway Station which was typical of train service prior to 1930.

The bottom left picture is the office which the Station Agent would have worked from.

He lived with his family in the back and second floor of the building.

I will post those pictures in my 2nd Album