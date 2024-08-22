Previous
The Railway Station by bkbinthecity
The Railway Station

Today l visited the Ukrainian Cultural Village located about 35 minutes east of Edmonton. It is a outdoor living museum that depicts life in East Central Alberta among the Ukrainian community in the early to mid 1900's with a special focus on the 1930's
This the Bellis Railway Station which was typical of train service prior to 1930.
The bottom left picture is the office which the Station Agent would have worked from.
He lived with his family in the back and second floor of the building.
Casablanca ace
That sounds so interesting, right up my alley!
August 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Interesting museum, great collage…
August 23rd, 2024  
