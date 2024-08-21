Sign up
Previous
Photo 4740
In The Garden
On Monday l took my Mother-in-law to her doctor. While waiting for her l walked through the neighborhood and came across these sunflowers
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4764
photos
316
followers
513
following
1298% complete
4733
4734
4735
4736
4737
4738
4739
4740
10
4738
11
11
4739
12
12
4740
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
19th August 2024 1:10pm
Tags
flowers
,
sunflower
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
August 22nd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very pretty.
August 22nd, 2024
