In The Garden by bkbinthecity
In The Garden

On Monday l took my Mother-in-law to her doctor. While waiting for her l walked through the neighborhood and came across these sunflowers
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
August 22nd, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Very pretty.
August 22nd, 2024  
