Churches In The Village

There are three churches located at the Ukrainian Cultural Village. This is the St. Nicholas Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

It was built in 1917 in the Village of Buczacz.

During the 1920's it was served once a month by traveling priests from the Monastery at Mundare.

Because musical instruments were not allowed in the church the Church Bell was located in a separate tower.

The other two churches are posted in my other albums