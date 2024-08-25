In The Village

Today will be my last pictures from the Ukrainian Cultural Village. The top two pictures are the Alberta Provincial Police Post. The Provincial Police force maintained the law in Alberta from 1917 to 1932. This particular post was in the town of Andrew. The actual jail was the small extension on the side of the house. The Constable and his family lived in the house

As you can see the jail cell was quite small and held prisoners until they were transported to the larger jail in Fort Saskatchewan.

The bottom two pictures are the Wostok Hardware Store. It sold needed items to the townsfolk as well as selling gas and served as an automotive garage. The truck is a 1938 International Harvester Truck. The business opened in 1938.

