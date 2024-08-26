Bringing History Back To Life

That is the theme of Fort Edmonton Park. An open air museum that depicts the history of Edmonton from its very beginning until the 1920's.

Edmonton had its start as a Fur Trading Post for the Hudsons Bay Company this collage shows pictures depicting what the fort would have been like in 1846.

The centre picture shows the outside of the fort.

Top left going clockwise.

1. One of four Palisades in the fort used to observe activity outside of the fort.

2. The Rowand House built in 1832 for Chief Factor John Rowand. The largest single structure between Winnipeg and the Rocky Mountains. It is 2100 square feet.

3. A Bake Oven was a common feature in Hudsons Bay Posts used to bake bread.

4. An example of sleeping quarters in the clerks quaters in the fort. My other two albums will show more of the museum