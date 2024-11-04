Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
87 / 365
Brothers In Overcoats
A military museum in Edmonton loaned this overcoat and helmet for visitors to try on.
It definitely would have kept a soldier warm but the helmet was not exactly comfortable.
Here l am with my brother Mark.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4989
photos
313
followers
491
following
23% complete
View this month »
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Latest from all albums
85
4813
86
86
4814
87
87
4815
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
remembrance
,
rutherford
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close