Brothers In Overcoats by bkbinthecity
Brothers In Overcoats

A military museum in Edmonton loaned this overcoat and helmet for visitors to try on.
It definitely would have kept a soldier warm but the helmet was not exactly comfortable.
Here l am with my brother Mark.
