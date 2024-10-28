Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
80 / 365
The Kitchen
Although the kitchen was not the largest room Mrs. Rutherford and the maids found a way to make it work.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4968
photos
314
followers
492
following
21% complete
View this month »
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Latest from all albums
78
4806
79
79
4807
80
80
4808
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
25th October 2024 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
house
,
museum
,
rutherford
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice capture. I learned that to test the temperature with these stoves, a piece of paper was put into the oven for a set time and then removed to see the color of brown that it had turned so that they knew the temp was right.
October 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love the floor.
October 29th, 2024
leggzy
ace
I can imagine the hype of activity in here
October 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close