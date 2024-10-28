Previous
The Kitchen by bkbinthecity
The Kitchen

Although the kitchen was not the largest room Mrs. Rutherford and the maids found a way to make it work.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

ace
@bkbinthecity
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice capture. I learned that to test the temperature with these stoves, a piece of paper was put into the oven for a set time and then removed to see the color of brown that it had turned so that they knew the temp was right.
October 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love the floor.
October 29th, 2024  
leggzy ace
I can imagine the hype of activity in here
October 29th, 2024  
