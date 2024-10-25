Previous
Grand Staircase

As we enter the house we are greeted with this beautiful staircase. Observe the amazing craftsmanship. Before we go upstairs let's checkout the mainfloor. Let's turn to the right and checkout the Parlour
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Diana
That sure is a lovely staircase and beautiful wood.
October 26th, 2024  
