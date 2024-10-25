Sign up
Previous
77 / 365
Grand Staircase
As we enter the house we are greeted with this beautiful staircase. Observe the amazing craftsmanship. Before we go upstairs let's checkout the mainfloor. Let's turn to the right and checkout the Parlour
25th October 2024
25th Oct 24
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4959
photos
315
followers
493
following
21% complete
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
75
4803
76
76
4804
77
77
4805
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
25th October 2024 1:20pm
house
,
museum
,
staircase
,
rutherford
Diana
ace
That sure is a lovely staircase and beautiful wood.
October 26th, 2024
