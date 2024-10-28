Previous
A Closer Look by bkbinthecity
A Closer Look

Here is a closer look at a few things in the kitchen. Not only was the stove used for meal preparation but it also was a source of heat in the house. The Rutherford House had many modern luxuries in their house including a telephone
