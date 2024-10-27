Sign up
Previous
Photo 4807
Dining Room
As our tour continues through Rutherford House you can see through those doors the dining room. So let's go and take a closer look.
There are more pictures and information in my other two albums
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4965
photos
314
followers
492
following
1316% complete
4800
4801
4802
4803
4804
4805
4806
4807
77
4805
78
78
4806
79
79
4807
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
25th October 2024 1:25pm
house
,
museum
,
room
,
dining
,
rutherford
Diana
ace
Nice capture and framing.
October 28th, 2024
