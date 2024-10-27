Previous
Dining Room by bkbinthecity
Photo 4807

Dining Room

As our tour continues through Rutherford House you can see through those doors the dining room. So let's go and take a closer look.
There are more pictures and information in my other two albums
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1316% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Nice capture and framing.
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise