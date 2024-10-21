Sign up
73 / 365
Cityscape
The second picture from the doctor's office on the nineth floor looking towards the ICE District where Roger's Place Arena is located
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4947
photos
314
followers
494
following
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
71
4799
72
72
4800
73
73
4801
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Tags
buildings
,
architecture
,
cityscape
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and view.
October 22nd, 2024
